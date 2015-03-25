 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Claire Molloy replaces injured Niamh Briggs as Ireland captain for World Cup

02 August 2017 01:53

Claire Molloy will captain Ireland in the Women's Rugby World Cup, standing in for injured skipper Niamh Briggs.

Full-back Briggs will miss the tournament after suffering an Achilles problem, in a major blow to the tournament hosts.

Munster's Louise Galvin has replaced Briggs in Ireland's squad, and Bristol flanker Molloy has been named as the new captain.

"Claire is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and having competed at two previous World Cups, she's very much aware of the challenges that lie ahead," Ireland head coach Tom Tierney said.

"She has been one of the most outstanding performers for Ireland over the past number of seasons and has demonstrated her durability and consistency over the course of these campaigns."

Back-rower Molloy boasts 53 caps and combines a career as a doctor with her club rugby at Bristol.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be given the opportunity to captain my country. It's a massive honour to be selected to lead the team in a World Cup on home soil," Molloy said ahead of the competition, which gets under way on August 9.

"I'm fortunate that I'll be surrounded by players with great experience, and I'm just really looking forward to pulling on the green jersey and running out with my team-mates."

Source: PA

