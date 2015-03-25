Chris Robshaw would rather be rugby's Tony Adams than Jonny May's Neymar

Jonny May's move to Leicester may have earned him the nickname 'Maymar', but Chris Robshaw would rather see himself compared with Tony Adams.

Robshaw has signed a new contract at Harlequins which will tie him to the only team he has ever played for until 2020, describing the decision to stay at Twickenham Stoop as "very straight forward" upon hearing of the club's desire to win silverware.

In contrast, May has been bought out of the final year of his contract at Gloucester by Leicester in a move that has prompted Premiership Rugby to amend its regulation on players' transfer fees.

Transfer fees are still a rarity in the sport but Robshaw believes they could become more common, with May's arrival at Welford Road jokingly being compared to Neymar's Â£200.6million switch from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

"Jonny May has had a little bit of stick about being called Meymar! They are slightly different contracts I am sure." Robshaw said.

"It's coming more and more into the game with TV money and sponsorship. People aren't necessarily letting contracts run out which is what they used to do.

"I have signed a contract extension here with a year still left. When I first started you were waiting a lot further down the line to address that."

When asked which footballer he should be compared to, Arsenal fan Robshaw picked another player who served only one club throughout his professional career.

"I do like Tony Adams, I'm reading his book at the moment. But Tony Adams without the drink! He's not a bad footballer to be compared to," Robshaw said. "It's just very interesting - what he's done, some of experiences, some of his phrases and mottos.

"He talks about the Alcoholics Anonymous and what they say - the past is history, the future is a mystery, today is a gift and that's why it's the present.

"It's saying to always remember to live in the here and now. As players we're always aspiring to play at the weekend, so it's important to enjoy the moment and work hard."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.