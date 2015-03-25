 
Chris Robshaw returns as England captain against Barbarians

25 May 2017 11:24

Chris Robshaw will captain England for the first time since the 2015 World Cup in Sunday's non-cap international against the Barbarians.

The Harlequins flanker has been named co-captain along with Leicester-bound fly-half George Ford, as boss Eddie Jones named eight uncapped players in the starting line-up.

Robshaw was stood down from the captaincy after England's disastrous World Cup 2015 campaign in one of Jones' first moves as the new head coach, but the 30-year-old has since steadily increased his standing in the ranks.

Source: PA

