Chris Robshaw does not envy Eddie Jones having to whittle down England squad

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is pleased he will not have the headache of whittling down Eddie Jones' squad for the 2019 World Cup.

The 31-year-old Harlequins flanker says the success of the new faces on the Argentina tour has provided a real selection dilemma for the head coach, who was forced to blood a host of youngsters after losing no fewer than 30 players to injury and the British and Irish Lions tour.

Jones has taken 32 players to Argentina and therefore is keeping tabs on a total of 62 which he will need to halve in time f or the World Cup.

"Rather him than me to be honest, doing that kind of role," Robshaw said. "That's why he's the man in charge, he does make the tough calls and he does what he deems is best for the side.

"And you can't really question him too much. I think you'd all agree that the calls he's made so far have been pretty spot on. If something has gone slightly wrong, he's adjusted it pretty quickly."

Robshaw is one of the elder statesmen on the tour - he will win his 56th cap in the second Test in Sante Fe on Saturday night - and has been thrilled by the impact made by the young guns.

Five of the rookies would have been in the England Under-20s team which still managed to reach Sunday's final of the World Championship which further points to the embarrassment of riches currently at Jones' disposal.

"The competition is great and I think we're extremely lucky in England that we do have that quality in depth," Robshaw added. "We don't just have numbers, we have very good players in those positions, from every position, from one to full-back.

"For us to be successful over the next two years and beyond, it's about that depth coming through.

"You look at the Under-20s in the World Cup final against New Zealand, it just shows the talent coming through. If you look at the last few years the Under-20s have reached the final whether they have won it something like every other year. They have been extremely successful and it is great to see some of them coming through now."

England captain Dylan Hartley is equally excited about the prospect for the future as he prepares to become the third most capped Englishman of all time when he plays his 86th match on Saturday, overtaking Lawrence Dallaglio and Rory Underwood in the list with just Jonny Wilkinson (91) and Jason Leonard (114) ahead of him.

After snatching a 38-34 win in the first Test in San Juan, England now have their sights on a 2-0 clean sweep which would represent a notable achievement with such a new-look team in a series dwarfed by the Lions tour.

"I am not a coach or a selector but I think Eddie has got a good look at some players," Hartley said. "While the eyes of the rugby world aren't on us right now, I think that's a good thing.

"Our eyes are on us and we are continually developing and trying to get better. Everyone who has been involved in the tour and the camps before has contributed towards making the tour better. I think English rugby is in a very strong place at the moment.

"Fortunately I am just a player and all I concentrate on is playing well to make sure I am in that squad. I am sure he (Jones) is going to have a difficult selection."

Source: PA

