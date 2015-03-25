 
Cheetahs and Southern Kings join Guinness PRO14 Championship

01 August 2017 10:24

South African franchises Toyota Cheetahs and the Southern Kings will join an expanded Guinness PRO14 tournament in time for the 2017-18 season.

The tournament - which will be renamed the Guinness PRO14 Championship - will be split into two conferences of seven.

Each conference will be made up of two Welsh and two Irish teams, with one representative each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

"The agreement means that the Championship will take place across the northern and southern hemispheres and marks the first phase of expansion as the Guinness PRO14 becomes a truly global tournament," Celtic Rugby and the South African Rugby Union said in a joint statement.

Source: PA

