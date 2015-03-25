Charles Piutau to join Bristol next summer on two-year deal

Bristol have signed New Zealand and Ulster utility back Charles Piutau on a two-year deal starting from next summer, the Championship club have announced.

The 25-year-old, who has 16 caps for the All Blacks, agreed terms to join Pat Lam's side ahead of the 2018/19 season.

"One of our key focuses is about the journey that Bristol Rugby are on - Charles' signing for the 2018/19 season demonstrates that we have a long-term plan and structure in place," head coach Lam told the club's official website.

"We're thrilled to have an individual of his immense quality and experience to add to our ranks. As somebody who has worked with Charles previously, I know what an influential player he is on and off the field."

Bristol were relegated from English rugby's top flight last season.

Piutau will join his brother Siale at the West Country club, and said: "To join Bristol Rugby and be part of the vision that Pat Lam and his coaching team has is very appealing to me. I understand the challenges that lie ahead for the club but firmly believe Bristol can once again become a major force in English and European rugby.

"By sorting my playing future early, I can focus entirely on Ulster this season and what the team can achieve in the Pro14 and Europe."

Source: PA

