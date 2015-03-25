 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Castleford agree compensation deal with Sale over Solomona signing

16 June 2017 06:54

Castleford have agreed a compensation fee in excess of Â£200,000 with Sale Sharks over the signing of winger Denny Solomona, the Tigers have announced.

The Tigers will also receive approximately Â£100,000 in legal costs after Solomona, who made his England rugby union debut in last weekend's first Test win over Argentina, left Castleford to change codes with Sale last November, against the wishes of the Tigers.

Solomona had been under contract at Castleford until the end of the 2018 Super League season.

Source: PA

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.