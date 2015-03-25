 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Caroline Ladagnous hat-trick helps France to thumping World Cup win

09 August 2017 10:24

Caroline Ladagnous ran in a hat-trick of tries as France launched their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 72-14 Pool C victory over 13-woman Japan in Dublin.

It took France just 14 seconds to open the scoring with the quickest try in the history of the World Cup as Romane Menager took advantage of Japan fumbling the kick-off to leap over the line.

It was all one-way traffic from there as Elodie Guiglion, Menager and Annaelle Deshayes went over for a pair of tries each and there were also scores for Marjorie Mayans, Caroline Boujard and Montserrat Amedee.

Japan - who had Makiko Tomita sent off 13 minutes from time - went over for tries from Mateitoga Bogidraumainadave and Yumeno Noda.

Source: PA

