 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins faces lengthy injury lay-off

05 September 2017 04:54

Wales international flanker Ellis Jenkins faces a lengthy lay-off due to injury.

Jenkins was hurt during Cardiff Blues' pre-season game against Aviva Premiership champions Exeter last month.

And the Blues have now confirmed he has undergone surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon.

"He will now begin an extensive rehabilitation programme, with an estimated return to action in 12-16 weeks," the Blues said.

Jenkins, 24, has won five caps, making his first Wales start during their victory over Samoa in Apia earlier this summer.

He also made three appearances off the replacements' bench against New Zealand last year, and he is an integral part of Blues head coach Danny Wilson's squad.

Source: PA

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.