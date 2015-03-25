Canterbury Crusaders preparing for tough encounter against Lions

Super Rugby's unbeaten leaders the Canterbury Crusaders are expecting a "torrid night" against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

Boss Scott Robertson has rejected as mere "hype" suggestions the Lions' defeat to the Blues sets them up for a miserable run in New Zealand.

Robertson expects the Crusaders to face a rough approximation of the Lions' Test line-up this weekend - and has prepped his squad for a backlash from the tourists after Wednesday's 22-16 loss to the Blues.

The Blues are New Zealand's worst-performing Super Rugby side this term, but Robertson scotched the idea that losing in Auckland leaves the Lions struggling for their entire tour.

Asked if the Lions will be hard-pushed to return to winning ways having fallen to the Blues, Robertson said: "Wow, that's a bit of hype, I don't buy into that at all.

"You can get yourself into trouble if you start disrespecting the opposition.

"We believe we'll be playing their shadow Test team at this stage and that's what we'll be preparing for.

"They're better than what they showed and how they played against the Blues.

"It's a brutal tour, when you look at them coming down here, it's relentless.

"They've got to do what they've got to do and they'll be shutting out everything to get some belief back, or build their belief, and get some respect.

"So for us it's going to be a torrid night. And it should be nothing less anyway."

The Crusaders have named their strongest-available XV to face the Lions.

The Canterbury outfit boast a peerless record of 14 wins from 14 Super Rugby matches this term, and will field an All Black tight-five to underscore the strength of their pack.

Stellar All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will captain the Crusaders, with 61-cap New Zealand flyer Israel Dagg lining up at full-back.

The Lions' first clash with the All Blacks comes on June 24, with the Highlanders, the New Zealand Maori and the Chiefs all still to play before the three-Test series.

Warren Gatland's men will also face the Hurricanes between the first and second Tests in one of the Lions' most gruelling trips to New Zealand.

Head coach Gatland wants the string of Super Rugby clashes to stiffen the Lions' resolve, while also balancing the need to pick up victories to build momentum.

Crusaders head coach Robertson believes the Blues' victory on Wednesday will only serve to harden the Lions' will to win, with the tourists bidding to ignite their 10-match tour.

"It might just build a bit more resolve in the Lions team," said Robertson of the tourists' defeat to the Blues.

"You don't often cheer the Blues on from down here!

"But it was one of those nights when you think, 'Come on boys'.

"They've had a tough season, and they've probably lost the majority of those tight games this year.

"Tana (Umaga) is a good man and a good mate, and I'm pleased for him to get that result.

"But we think the Lions will get better, I'm sure they will, they are quality players and there's no reason why they shouldn't."

Crusaders team to face the British and Irish Lions: I Dagg, S Tamanivalu, J Goodhue, D Havili, G Bridge, R Mo'unga, B Hall, J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, L Romano, S Whitelock (capt), H Bedwell-Curtis, M Todd, J Taufua. Replacements: B Funnell, W Crockett, M Alaalatoa, Q Strange, J Brown, M Drummond, M Hunt, T Bateman.

Source: PA

