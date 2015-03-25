 
BT Sport secure rights for all live European matches from 2018

04 July 2017 02:54

BT Sport has secured the rights to screen all live Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches in a new four-year deal.

The contract begins with the 2018-19 season and will see up to 134 games screened live over the nine weekends of European action.

The deal ends the sharing arrangement with Sky Sports, who have been left without any games from the two competitions.

There is the possibility of matches being made available to free to air channels on a simulcast basis, but no agreement has been reached.

Source: PA

