Brothers Akira and Rieko Ioane keen to star again against the Lions

One glimpse inside the Maori All Blacks team room illuminates the powerful mystique that makes the Kiwi warriors so hard to beat.

Team rooms across the globe are often no more than converted conference centres in faceless hotels. The Maori, however, turn their team base into "Marae" - sacred meeting grounds and community focal points - complete with ornately carved totems.

Brothers Akira and Rieko Ioane sunk the British and Irish Lions in the Auckland Blues' 22-16 win on June 7, and will now chase a repeat in Maori colours in Rotorua on Saturday.

Flanker Liam Messam believes the Maori are "bound by blood", but the Ioanes relish their actual family ties - and hail their former Samoa lock and dad Eddie Ioane as a key driving force behind their rapid ascent through New Zealand's ranks.

"The connection that the Maori All Blacks have is special and something you won't find anywhere else," flying wing Rieko Ioane told Press Association Sport.

"We decorate our team room in the style of a Marae. That's different from how any other team operates.

"It keeps us connected by one purpose which is our culture and where we come from. It's special and certainly enhances the way we play on the field."

A traditional Maori Marae would operate as community centre, food hall, a place to stay - but above all the spiritual home of a particular tribe.

The Maori All Blacks work hard to extol their cultural virtues, and the Ioane brothers believe the team derives huge power from this approach.

"We have our pillars of what keeps us together," said Rieko Ioane.

"Those special Maori customs give us a boost as players and it just adds to that special feeling we have as a team."

The Ioane brothers' parents will dash from Samoa's All Blacks clash in Auckland on Friday night down to Rotorua to watch their boys in action.

Eddie Ioane will catch up with some of his old Samoa team-mates on Friday, before cheering on his sons against the Lions.

Back-rower Akira and wing Rieko admit they owe their careers to their dad, who coached them right through junior rugby at Auckland's famed Ponsonby RFC.

And Sunday afternoons in the Ioane household still revolve around post-lunch analysis sessions, when Dad dishes out the "work-ons".

"Dad's been huge for us: growing up he was the number one person we looked to," said Rieko Ioane.

"He's always been our coach, he's been there, done that and played in a World Cup himself.

"So everything he's taught us leads us to where we are. We've taken it all on board.

"Ever since the Under-nines at Ponsonby he's been coaching me. And after every game we'd consult with him.

"All he has for us now is work-ons! But it's huge, that support.

"After a Saturday game we go home and on Sunday afternoon we sit down with Dad and discuss the game.

"He calls a spade a spade and shoots it pretty true, but we improve off the back of that and that's important."

Back-row forward Akira Ioane says his father keeps the tight-knit brothers humble despite their fast-improving careers.

"Dad's our harshest critic; we may think we've had a good game but then we speak to Dad and we change our minds!" said Akira Ioane.

"He'll offer little pointers for things we could have done better.

"You're never going to have a perfect game of course. But it's massive for us to know that Dad's always there to bring us down from the clouds.

"He'll tell you straight, he's one that you trust, and his words, they stick."

The Maori claimed their first-ever win over the Lions back in 2005, and the Ioanes still cannot quite believe they have the chance to match that feat.

"I never even thought we'd ever play the Lions," said Akira.

"And the chance to play them twice in three weeks, that's awesome.

"It's such a big game, we owe big performances to so many people. And we just can't wait."

