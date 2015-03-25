 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

British & Irish Lions land in Auckland and Wilkinson tells them keep it simple

31 May 2017 02:54

The British and Irish Lions have landed in New Zealand for their 10-match tour.

The tourists touched down shortly after midday local time in Auckland (0100BST) and were welcomed with a haka inside the airport building.

A tweet from the team's official account read: "What a fabulous welcome as we set foot on New Zealand soil for the first time ahead of #LionsNZ2017 #AllForOne."

Warren Gatland's team do not have long to wait for their first game, against a Provincial Union XV in Whangarei on Saturday.

The schedule also includes appointments with five Super Rugby sides, plus the Maori All Blacks, before it reaches a climax with Tests against the world champions - on June 24, July 1 and July 8.

The Lions' only previous Test series triumph against New Zealand came 46 years ago and former player Jonny Wilkinson urged Gatland not to overcomplicate the approach in the three-Test series against the All Blacks.

England's World Cup-winning fly-half , speaking as a Land Rover ambassador, said: ''The Lions have to be absolutely clear.

"They need to have fewer things to do but be absolutely clear on each of them. Then they can break out of that from time to time and do amazing stuff.

''That's how you communicate and negotiate with the New Zealand public. Through rugby. It's not through what you say or anything else, it's how you play that speaks.

''You don't get to say 'we're the Lions and this is what we're about' . Your voice is in your performance so you need to gear everything towards that.''

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.