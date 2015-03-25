British & Irish Lions land in Auckland and Wilkinson tells them keep it simple

The British and Irish Lions have landed in New Zealand for their 10-match tour.

The tourists touched down shortly after midday local time in Auckland (0100BST) and were welcomed with a haka inside the airport building.

A tweet from the team's official account read: "What a fabulous welcome as we set foot on New Zealand soil for the first time ahead of #LionsNZ2017 #AllForOne."

Warren Gatland's team do not have long to wait for their first game, against a Provincial Union XV in Whangarei on Saturday.

The schedule also includes appointments with five Super Rugby sides, plus the Maori All Blacks, before it reaches a climax with Tests against the world champions - on June 24, July 1 and July 8.

The Lions' only previous Test series triumph against New Zealand came 46 years ago and former player Jonny Wilkinson urged Gatland not to overcomplicate the approach in the three-Test series against the All Blacks.

England's World Cup-winning fly-half , speaking as a Land Rover ambassador, said: ''The Lions have to be absolutely clear.

"They need to have fewer things to do but be absolutely clear on each of them. Then they can break out of that from time to time and do amazing stuff.

''That's how you communicate and negotiate with the New Zealand public. Through rugby. It's not through what you say or anything else, it's how you play that speaks.

''You don't get to say 'we're the Lions and this is what we're about' . Your voice is in your performance so you need to gear everything towards that.''

Source: PA

