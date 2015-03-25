 
British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

27 June 2017 10:54

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a 31-31 draw by the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses the players' performances.

JACK NOWELL: Caused the Hurricanes a few problems with his strong, weaving running. Moved to the wing early on as an enforced injury change. 7/10

TOMMY SEYMOUR: The Scotland wing finished twice in quality fashion, prospering from scrum-half Greig Laidlaw's interception, and then adding a second touchdown after the break. 7

JONATHAN JOSEPH: Did not have too many opportunities in attack, but he had his moments, and was also solid in defence. 7

ROBBIE HENSHAW: The Ireland centre lasted just under 20 minutes before suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury, forcing him out of the action. 6

GEORGE NORTH: The 2013 Lions Test wing was moved to centre following Henshaw's exit, but he adapted well, scoring a first-half try. 7

DAN BIGGAR: Kicked 16 points and produced arguably his best performance of the tour during a fiery, fast and physical contest. 7

GREIG LAIDLAW: Made an interception to set up the Lions' opening try, but he still suffers from slow delivery with his kicking and passing game around the forward fringes. 6

JOE MARLER: Got into the Hurricanes all evening with a fine display of controlled aggression. A real front-foot performance. 7

RORY BEST (capt): Led the Lions' midweek team well, and has been a highly-impressive squad man. 7

DAN COLE: A model of consistency for the Lions on their New Zealand trip. A player the Lions could rely on time and time again. 7

IAIN HENDERSON: Another strong contribution, including superb creative work for North's try, but he was yellow-carded late on for an illegal tackle, and the Hurricanes prospered with two tries in his absence. 7

COURTNEY LAWES: Ultra-physical Lawes wanted to put himself in the Test team selection frame, and he did not disappoint. Lions boss Warren Gatland must surely have been impressed. 8

JAMES HASKELL: A trademark hard-working effort from the Wasps man as the Lions were involved in a thriller. 6

JUSTIN TIPURIC: An outstanding display at the breakdown by the openside flanker, who set the tone for a robust Lions effort up-front. 8

CJ STANDER: Solid, rather than spectacular, but he delivered his expected work-rate, including a number of tackles. 6

Replacements:

LEIGH HALFPENNY: A Lions Test squad member last weekend, he went on for Henshaw in the first half. 6

FINN RUSSELL: Became Scotland's latest Lion when he went on briefly for Biggar early in the second period while the Welshman underwent a head injury assessment. 6

GEORGE KRUIS: Took over from Lawes after 54 minutes, but could not make a mark. 5

Source: PA

