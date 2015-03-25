 
British and Irish Lions first Test captain Peter O'Mahony in numbers

21 June 2017 08:24

Peter O'Mahony has been named captain of the British and Irish Lions for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport examines his career in numbers:

27 - Age in years.

40 - Ireland caps won to date.

1 - Number of tries he has scored for Ireland.

2010 - Year when he made his full Munster debut, appearing in the historic 15-6 victory over Australia.

3 - Number of back-row positions in which he played in his debut year for Ireland.

3 - Number of Lions appearances.

2013 - Year in which he became Ireland's youngest captain since Brian O'Driscoll.

12 - Months he spent on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury at the 2015 World Cup.

Source: PA

