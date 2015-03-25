British and Irish Lions first Test captain Peter O'Mahony in numbers

Peter O'Mahony has been named captain of the British and Irish Lions for the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport examines his career in numbers:

27 - Age in years.

40 - Ireland caps won to date.

1 - Number of tries he has scored for Ireland.

2010 - Year when he made his full Munster debut, appearing in the historic 15-6 victory over Australia.

3 - Number of back-row positions in which he played in his debut year for Ireland.

3 - Number of Lions appearances.

2013 - Year in which he became Ireland's youngest captain since Brian O'Driscoll.

12 - Months he spent on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury at the 2015 World Cup.

Source: PA

