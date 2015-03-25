Blues sign Bristol flanker Olly Robinson

Cardiff Blues have signed Bristol flanker Olly Robinson on a long-term contract.

The Blues said that he will link up with them for next season.

And it means that Robinson, son of former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson, will return to Wales following a loan spell at the Blues earlier this term.

Robinson is now back with Championship club Bristol, but he made a considerable impression during a nine-game stint in Blues colours.

"Olly impressed everybody here while on loan from Bristol, and we are very happy to bring him on board for next season," Blues chief executive Richard Holland said.

"With so many Wales internationals in our back-row he will give us real strength in depth, and we look forward to welcoming him back."

Source: PA

