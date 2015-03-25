 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Blow for Leicester as Telusa Veainu faces months on sidelines with broken jaw

11 December 2017 06:24

Leicester full-back Telusa Veainu suffered a double fracture to his jaw during Saturday's European Champions Cup defeat against Munster.

The Tigers said that Veainu was due to undergo surgery on Monday.

The Tonga international was hurt following a collision with Munster wing Andrew Conway early in the second half at Thomond Park. Conway also went off.

"It is very disappointing," Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told the club's official website, while also confirming an expected absence of several months for Veainu.

"I said immediately after the game there is a duty of care for the ball-carrier, and Telusa has been seriously injured after a collision with an opposition's shoulder and head which will make him miss a key part of the season.

"We look forward to his full recovery and getting him back on the field in due course."

Veainu has been in blistering form this season, and Leicester will miss his considerable attacking threat ahead of next Sunday's Munster return meeting at Welford Road, which is followed by Aviva Premiership appointments with Saracens, Exeter and London Irish.

Leicester currently stand third in Champions Cup Pool Four, five points behind leaders Munster halfway through the group stage.

Five pool winners and the best three runners-up will secure quarter-final places.

Source: PA

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group