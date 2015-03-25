 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Blow for Ireland as captain Niamh Briggs ruled out of Women's Rugby World Cup

31 July 2017 01:38

Ireland captain Niamh Briggs has been ruled out of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The Munster full-back had successfully recovered from the hamstring problem that prevented her playing in the Six Nations but suffered an injury to her Achilles in training.

"Both the players and management are really disappointed for Niamh as everyone has seen the incredible work and effort she's put in over the last number of months in an attempt to get herself right for this tournament," Ireland head coach Tom Tierney told irishrugby.ie.

"For her to have recovered well from her hamstring injury and then suffer a new injury is really unfortunate for her, as everyone knows how much she was looking forward to leading the team in the World Cup."

Louise Galvin has replaced Briggs in the squad with the Ireland Women's management confirming they will name a new captain in the next few days.

Hosts Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia at Dublin's UCD Bowl on August 9.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.