Blow for Ireland as captain Niamh Briggs ruled out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Ireland captain Niamh Briggs has been ruled out of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The Munster full-back had successfully recovered from the hamstring problem that prevented her playing in the Six Nations but suffered an injury to her Achilles in training.

"Both the players and management are really disappointed for Niamh as everyone has seen the incredible work and effort she's put in over the last number of months in an attempt to get herself right for this tournament," Ireland head coach Tom Tierney told irishrugby.ie.

"For her to have recovered well from her hamstring injury and then suffer a new injury is really unfortunate for her, as everyone knows how much she was looking forward to leading the team in the World Cup."

Louise Galvin has replaced Briggs in the squad with the Ireland Women's management confirming they will name a new captain in the next few days.

Hosts Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia at Dublin's UCD Bowl on August 9.

Source: PA

