Ben Volavola wins it for Fiji at the death

17 June 2017 07:09

Ben Volavola scored a late drop goal as Fiji claimed a 22-19 Test victory over Italy at ANZ Stadium to boost their preparations for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Flying Fijians, who face Tonga and Samoa in Japan 2019 qualifiers next month, were 14-9 up at the break thanks to tries from Eroni Vasiteri and Jaie Vatubua with Volavola adding the extras, while Tommaso Allan responded with three penalties for the visitors in Suva.

Vereniki Goneva crossed four minutes after the break to extend the home side's lead but Maxime Mbanda responded 10 minutes later - with Allan on target with the conversion before levelling the scores four minutes from time.

But fly-half Volavola sent over a field goal at the death to edge victory for Fiji, leaving Italy with eight defeats from their last eight games.

Source: PA

