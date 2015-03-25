Baxter demands more 'edge' from Exeter

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter wants more individual commitment and edge from the Chiefs as they bid to overturn three-time European Cup winners Leinster in Dublin.

Aviva Premiership leaders Exeter are second behind Leinster in Champions Cup Pool Three and were beaten 18-8 by them at Sandy Park last weekend.

"Although our game plan stood up very well on the day, our individual commitment to certain areas wasn't at the level it needs to be to ram home a victory," Baxter told the club's official website.

"You can dress things up in all kinds of ways, but at the end of the day we didn't play well enough to win the game.

"At times we were probably uncharacteristically lacking in what I would call that 'go and win the game' type of edge. It was there in patches, but it wasn't there enough."

Phil Dollman is ruled out with a rib injury so Lachie Turner is recalled, with Exeter making one more change in the back line with England international Jack Nowell replacing James Short on the wing.

Josh van der Flier looks set to be the only change for Leinster after making an impact from the bench last week and will replace the injured Rhys Ruddock (hamstring) in the back row. Sean O'Brien switches to blindside flanker with Van der Flier taking the number seven jersey.

Bath host Toulon at the Rec in Pool Five following the narrow 24-20 defeat in France with Matt Banahan set to make his 250th appearance for the west country club.

Benetton host Scarlets, who claimed a dramatic 33-28 win in Italy, with the Welsh region currently third behind Toulon and Bath.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said: "At the moment we're still in the area where we control our own destiny.

"If we can improve on the performance from the weekend hopefully after this weekend we'll still be alive."

Saturday's other game sees Castres travel to Racing 92 in an all-French clash.

Source: PA

