 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Barbarians to field women's team against Munster in November

10 October 2017 11:24

The Barbarians are to field a women's team for the first time in a fixture against Munster at Thomond Park on November 10.

It is the first of several matches against club, provincial and international teams planned for the 2017-18 season and the team will be coached by England World Cup winner Giselle Mather.

"We're delighted to open a new chapter in the Barbarian FC's history with the creation of our women's team," Barbarians chairman John Spencer said.

"Its formation is something we've been working towards for a number of years and it is a reflection of the excellence of the global women's game which was showcased so brilliantly at this year's World Cup in Ireland.

"Our aim is to welcome more talented players into this iconic club to forge new friendships and play with the style and passion for which the Barbarians are famous."

Players from seven nations have agreed to play against Munster, among them England's Claire Cripps and Megan Goddard, Emma Jenson of New Zealand and Canada's Kelly Russell.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.