Barbarians to field women's team against Munster in November

The Barbarians are to field a women's team for the first time in a fixture against Munster at Thomond Park on November 10.

It is the first of several matches against club, provincial and international teams planned for the 2017-18 season and the team will be coached by England World Cup winner Giselle Mather.

"We're delighted to open a new chapter in the Barbarian FC's history with the creation of our women's team," Barbarians chairman John Spencer said.

"Its formation is something we've been working towards for a number of years and it is a reflection of the excellence of the global women's game which was showcased so brilliantly at this year's World Cup in Ireland.

"Our aim is to welcome more talented players into this iconic club to forge new friendships and play with the style and passion for which the Barbarians are famous."

Players from seven nations have agreed to play against Munster, among them England's Claire Cripps and Megan Goddard, Emma Jenson of New Zealand and Canada's Kelly Russell.

Source: PA

