 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Barbarians' Julian Savea ready for 'strange' encounter with brother Ardie

02 November 2017 06:54

New Zealand international Julian Savea will play against the All Blacks when he features in Barbarians colours at Twickenham on Saturday.

The powerful wing, who has scored 46 tries in 54 Tests, is part of a Barbarians side that also includes his fellow All Blacks Andy Ellis, Dominic Bird, Steven Luatua and Luke Whitelock.

The Killik Cup clash will see Savea's younger brother Ardie line up for New Zealand.

Scrum-half Ellis, a World Cup winner six years ago, captains the Barbarians, with former South Africa skipper Adriaan Strauss heading up a Baa-baas pack that contains five capped players.

"It's going to be strange coming up against Ardie," Julian Savea said. "He beat me to playing with the Barbarians, too, so this will be cool.

"I am not expecting any sort of leniency. I'm just going to step him, go round that way!"

The Barbarians will face New Zealand for an 11th time. They beat the All Blacks at Twickenham in 2009.

Barbarians team: G Bridge (Crusaders); J Savea (Hurricanes and New Zealand), R Buckman (Highlanders), H Vorster (Lions), V Aso (Hurricanes); R Mo'unga (Crusaders), A Ellis (Kobe Steelers and New Zealand, capt); J van Rooyen (Lions), A Strauss (Bulls and South Africa), A Moli (Chiefs), S Carter (Brumbies and Australia), D Bird (Chiefs and New Zealand), S Luatua (Bristol and New Zealand), K Smith (Lions), L Whitelock (Highlanders and New Zealand).

Replacements: A van der Merwe (Lions), B Franks (London Irish and New Zealand), R Smith (Toyota Verblitz), W Britz (Sunwolves), R Ackermann (Gloucester), M Drummond (Crusaders), R du Preez (Stormers), D Hunt (Highlanders).

Source: PA

