Baa-Baas vow to give Thierry Dusautoir a fitting farewell

25 May 2017 05:24

The Barbarians have vowed to hand former France captain Thierry Dusautoir a fitting farewell to rugby against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Dusautoir will captain the Barbarians against Eddie Jones' England this weekend, in what could be the swansong to a glittering career.

The 35-year-old will call time on 16 years as a professional after his Barbarians stint. If he does not feature against Ulster on June 1, Sunday will bring down the curtain on a stand-out stint at the top of the global game.

The 80-cap former France captain enjoyed a fine 10 years at Toulouse, but Barbarians coach Vern Cotter will always remember Dusautoir's cool in battle.

"If Sunday is to be Thierry's last game, then I think it would be a really fitting farewell for a man who has been such a fine servant for France," said Barbarians coach Cotter.

"I was lucky enough to coach Richie McCaw years ago, and he gave me the highest endorsement of Dusautoir when he said that in the World Cup in 2011, he looked over to him after 65 minutes, and Richie said 'he wasn't even sweating'."

Dusautoir led France to an improbable World Cup final in 2011, only for Les Bleus to come up short against hosts New Zealand.

Despite the All Blacks squeaking home 8-7 Dusautoir was named man of the match, and then later world player of the year.

The Barbarians boast more than 500 caps in their starting XV for Sunday's clash against a youthful England side containing eight uncapped stars.

England must do without players from the British and Irish Lions, Northampton, Exeter and Wasps on Sunday, so boss Jones will field a XV with one eye on the future.

Montpellier-bound coach Cotter hailed Dusautoir's leadership skills in backing the former France star to bind the Barbarians together in double-quick time.

"He leads by example, and I'm sure he'll do the same again this weekend," said Cotter of Dusautoir.

"I've known him through the French competition with Toulouse, and he's always been at the forefront of what they do.

"To have him here is really great for all the people around him.

"Thierry is one of those legends of the game."

Source: PA

