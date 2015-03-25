Australia see off Fiji

Australia kicked off their international season with a 37-14 victory over Fiji in Melbourne.

Israel Folau and Henry Speight scored two tries each as the Wallabies, skippered by Michael Hooper after regular captain Stephen Moore was dropped to the bench, secured a comfortable win ahead of further Tests against Scotland and Italy later this month.

Michael Cheika's side were out of sight after just 12 minutes as Folau scored from a cross-field kick and Henry Speight finished off a fine move in the corner.

Bernard Foley converted the first try and kicked two penalties to make it 18-0 in an opening half that saw Australia produce some fine goal-line defence to keep Fiji out following Folau's sin-binning for a high tackle.

Folau made up for his yellow card with a second touchdown in the 54th minute and Moore came off the bench to barge over, Foley converting both, with Fiji getting on the board through converted tries from Niki Goneva and Timoci Nagusa before Speight scored at the death.

