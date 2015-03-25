 
Australia hooker Nathan Charles joins Wasps on short-term deal

01 November 2017 03:24

Wasps have signed Australia international hooker Nathan Charles.

The Aviva Premiership club announced that 28-year-old Charles will provide injury cover on a three-month contract.

Charles, who has won four caps for the Wallabies, made almost 100 appearances for Western Force, while he recently had spells at Bath and Clermont Auvergne.

Wasps rugby director Dai Young said: "We are pleased to be able to bring a player of Nathan's abilities into the squad to bolster our options at hooker.

"With Tommy Taylor and Tom Cruse both sidelined, we have been short on experience and availability in that position, and Nathan's addition provides us with some needed back-up in such a key area.

"I am sure Nathan will add a lot to this group with his physicality and ability around the park, as well as at the set-piece."

Source: PA

