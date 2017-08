Australia held off a Japan fightback to secure third place in Pool C at the Women's Rugby World Cup with a 29-15 victory in Dublin.

Australia led 19-0 at Billings Park after tries from Samantha Treherne, Grace Hamilton and Mahalia Murphy but Japan got back within four points as Saki Minami, Riho Kurogi and Maki Takano crossed.

That set up a tense second half but a try for Nareta Marsters and a second for Treherne secured the win for Australia.

Source: PA

