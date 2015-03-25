Attentive Kruis happy to learn from the best in Lions pre-tour training camp

England and Saracens lock George Kruis is all ears as the British and Irish Lions' tour preparation process continues ahead of departure for New Zealand next Monday.

Kruis and his Saracens colleagues joined up with the squad in Ireland last weekend as Lions numbers swelled from a first pre-tour training camp attendance of 14 in Wales to 30, with the remaining 11 players arriving after Saturday's Aviva Premiership and Guinness PRO12 finals.

And first-time Lion Kruis, who is rated in many quarters as a strong candidate to make the Test team against world champions New Zealand, has relished work done so far.

"It has been good," he said. "You are training with the best players around and it is really exciting.

"We had a really good blow-out today - it was the last training session for a few days - and you can really learn off people.

"You are constantly seeing different systems and it is just keeping as open ears as possible.

"It has been challenging, but it has been good. You never want a training session to be perfect, because you are not really learning then.

"We have got a massive challenge on our hands, but it is one that we are relishing.

"You just want to create a winning culture and a winning team. There are some unbelievable strike-players in the squad and we will just be looking to get the ball in their hands."

One player who now will not be on the tour is Kruis' Saracens and England colleague Billy Vunipola after the powerhouse number eight was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Wasps flanker James Haskell will join the squad as replacement on Sunday, with the Lions flying out just five days before their tour opener against a New Zealand Provincial Barbarians XV in Whangarei.

"Billy is a quality player," Kruis added. "Everyone knows what he is about, what his strengths are.

"It will be a loss, but we've got the best players around and someone will do that role.

"James Haskell is coming in. You look at where he has played, what he has played, the experience he will bring. And he is a top-quality tourist as well."

Another Lions rookie - Ireland tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong - is also enjoying life with the Lions and has made an impression on fellow tourists Kruis and England prop Dan Cole.

"I like the way he scrums," Kruis said. "He is an impressive figure."

And Cole also praised a player who has shone for Ireland since making his Test debut in 2015, and along with the Leicester tighthead will mount a strong Test team selection bid.

"He has been brilliant for Ireland this year," Cole said. "He has played phenomenally well for Leinster and Ireland.

"You notice props because when you are with England you have a look at other props and, in general, when you're a front-row forward, you get to know what is going on, especially in the northern hemisphere game."

Source: PA

