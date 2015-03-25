 
Assistant coach Paul Cooke leaves Leigh to return to Doncaster Knights

29 October 2017 09:24

Paul Cooke has left his role as Leigh's assistant coach to return to rugby union.

The 36-year-old joined Neil Jukes' coaching team midway through last season and helped the Centurions secure promotion to Super League.

But he has become a victim of Leigh's recent relegation and has accepted an offer from Doncaster Knights to take back his old job of skills and backs coach.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said: "With being relegated and (head of rugby) Keiron (Cunningham) replacing me, along with having committed to contracts for a senior physio and head of performance, we had to make some changes.

"I wish Paul every success in his future and thank him for the professional manner in which he concluded our business relationship."

Cooke, who played for both Hull clubs and Wakefield during his playing career, added: "I understand the business of professional rugby league.

"I'm completely sympathetic to the position of Leigh Centurions and particularly Derek after relegation.

"I feel confident that Derek, Neil, the rest of the staff and everyone at Leigh Centurions will get the club to the position which reflects the passion and vision of the owner."

Source: PA

