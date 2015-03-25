 
Ashley Johnson agrees new Wasps deal

14 November 2017 02:24

South African forward Ashley Johnson has signed a new contract with Wasps.

The 31-year-old is primed for his 150th Wasps appearance in Saturday's clash with Newcastle Falcons at Coventry's Ricoh Arena, having joined the Aviva Premiership club in 2012.

The three-cap Springbok has impressed at both hooker and flanker in his five years with Wasps, leading rugby director Dai Young to hail the versatile forward's new deal.

"It's fantastic that Ash is extending his stay at Wasps," said Young.

"He is a real team man and plays an important part in our leadership group.

"His versatility to play at hooker or in the back row has obviously been a huge plus for us and he has really helped us when injuries have hit both positions.

"Perhaps even more valuable to the squad is his character and the way he approaches each game.

"You can rely on Ash 100 per cent to give everything he has on the pitch and he will always put the squad's success first."

Johnson, who made his name at Super Rugby's Cheetahs, said: "It has been a real honour to represent Wasps, and a massive privilege to have re-signed with the club.

I have been at Wasps from the start of this new journey in Coventry and I want to be a part of continuing that journey with the club."

Source: PA

