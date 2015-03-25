Argentina convinced familiarity within squad gives them edge against England

Argentina believe familiarity will help them topple new-look England in their two-match Test series which starts in San Juan on Saturday.

All 15 starters, as well as the entire replacements' bench, named by Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade play together for the Jaguares in the Super Rugby southern hemisphere club competition.

While they have won just nine of their 27 matches so far, they argue that continuity could be invaluable as they set their sights on a fifth victory over England.

"It is an advantage to play together all year and we hope to use it," said fly-half Nicolas Sanchez, who played for Bordeaux and Toulon before joining the Jaguares on their formation in 2015.

"We have a good team that knows the system. We know that we have very good players playing in other leagues but those are the rules so we have to respect that."

Scrum-half Martin Landajo says the Jaguares' current struggles will stand them in good stead for the future and argues that playing against the cream of the crop in New Zealand, South Africa and Australia has helped them broaden their playing style.

"It is good for us to play at a high level every weekend as we were not used to it," Landajo said. "At the start, we weren't comfortable as it was different playing every weekend at the highest level.

"We used to play just 12 matches for the Pumas and that was it, now there is a lot more. We have struggled a bit but in the future it will help us.

" The best part of Super Rugby and playing in the southern hemisphere is we like to attack so it is good for us to be in a tournament where it is much easier to do that."

The Pumas are confident of making it three wins out of three at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, where they have already defeated Italy and Georgia, but Hourcade downplayed the tag of favourites against a patched-up England team.

"We don't look at that," he said. "We are playing England. They are one of the strongest teams in the world and we respect them.

"It doesn't matter that they only have five players who are used to playing in the starting line-up. I have watched them a lot and they are all good players who might not have Test match experience but play for the best clubs in England.

"England are England - I think that, even though they will have a lot of new players, the system will not change."

Landajo is from the rugby heartland of Buenos Aires but is fully behind the move to spread the game to the provinces and is expecting a capacity 25,000 crowd to provide a hostile reception for the tourists.

"It is nice for us to play here," he said. "San Juan is not much of a rugby area but the people here really love us and support us. It is still growing here, not that popular - football is still the most popular.

"When we come to these provinces in Argentina the people are fanatics. The Argentinian crowd is like a football crowd - they will insult you, shout offensive things.

"Lots of people do understand rugby here but lots come for the crowd, the show and to support their country.

"It is still different when you come to the Pumas, you change your clothes. Here we are together all the time, we bond together. Jaguares is more like a job, this is our passion. That is the difference."

Source: PA

