 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones to captain British and Irish Lions in crucial Crusaders clash

08 June 2017 07:24

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's crucial clash against the Crusaders, with Warren Gatland dropping hints on his potential Test line-up.

Conor Murray, George North, Jonathan Davies and Sean O'Brien will all start for the first time on the 2017 tour as head coach Gatland fields a potent XV to take on the runaway Super Rugby leaders.

Ireland powerhouse O'Brien starts at openside flanker, with tour skipper Sam Warburton not included in the match 23, while Owen Farrell starts at fly-half.

Source: PA

