Allan Dell and Anton Bresler sign new Edinburgh deals

New British and Irish Lion Allan Dell has been handed a fresh two-year contract by Edinburgh.

The Scotland prop was a surprise late call-up to Warren Gatland's squad last week and made his tour debut in the Lions' midweek win over the Chiefs.

Now the 25-year-old South Africa-born forward, who also featured in the Dark Blues recent Test wins over Italy and Australia, has extended his club contract with his capital employers until May 2019.

Lock Anton Bresler, meanwhile, has also committed himself to Edinburgh for a further year.

New Gunners head coach Richard Cockerill said: "I've been impressed with Allan's performances for Scotland on their summer tour and it was pleasing to see him make an impact when he appeared for the Lions off the bench against the Chiefs.

"Anton is a physical player and has been a key player for Edinburgh in recent seasons.

"Both Allan and Anton are experienced professionals, so I'm looking for both of them to really push our young players on and help set the standard for Edinburgh going forward."

Dell gained his first Scotland cap in the opening game of the 2016 November Test Series game against Australia, and has featured for the national team in every match since. He has also made 39 appearances for Edinburgh since joining in 2013.

Bresler joined the Myreside outfit in the summer of 2014 from Super Rugby side The Sharks and has gone on to make 53 appearances in black and red.

