 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

All Blacks rally for hard-fought Rugby Championship triumph over Argentina

09 September 2017 11:24

New Zealand maintained their 100 per cent start to the Rugby Championship with a 39-22 bonus-point victory over plucky Argentina at Yarrow Stadium.

The All Blacks had to come from 17-0 down to beat Australia in their last match and they were given another scare by the winless Pumas, who held a 22-15 second-half advantage.

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Anton Lienert-Brown scored early tries for New Zealand but six points from the boot of Nicolas Sanchez and a huge penalty from Emiliano Boffelli kept the visitors in touch.

Israel Dagg went over out wide just before the break to extend the home side's lead only for Sanchez to touch down on the last play of the half.

Beauden Barrett's three missed conversions allowed Sanchez to nudge Argentina ahead at half-time and another Boffelli penalty just after the restart gave them a 19-15 lead.

Everything appeared to be going Argentina's way when Barrett was sin-binned and Sanchez put them seven points clear, but the 14-man All Blacks drew level through Vaea Fifita's converted score.

The game was still in the balance with 20 minutes remaining but tries from Damian McKenzie and Barrett either side of a Lima Sopoaga penalty gave New Zealand a third straight win.

Source: PA

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's