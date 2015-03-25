 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Ali Price commits to Warriors

29 November 2017 12:54

Glasgow and Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has signed a new deal at Scotstoun.

The 24-year-old from Norfolk has extended his stay with the Warriors until 2020 after impressing for Scotland in the autumn internationals.

Price has started in all but one of Gregor Townsend's games in charge of the national team, and scored his second try in the 53-24 demolition of Australia at BT Murrayfield last weekend.

Price has been a regular - when available - in Glasgow's winning start to the Guinness PRO14 season under Dave Rennie and was recognised by supporters last season for his performances with the player of the season award.

After signing the deal, Price told Warriors TV: "Playing at Scotstoun is a feeling I can't really explain. I love the buzz. Glasgow fans love their team and as a player I love that. I love running out here and they give us the extra motivation we need.

"I'm staying here because I want to win things. I feel like the squad and coaching staff we've got here have the ability to do that and it's really exciting."

Rennie added: "We're rapt that Ali has signed up. He's developed into a top class nine and the speed that he brings is a big part of how we're trying to play the game."

Source: PA

