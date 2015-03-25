Ali Hepher: Exeter look hungry for another title

Ali Hepher believes Exeter are "hungry for another title" after the Chiefs went top of the Aviva Premiership.

The reigning champions cruised to victory at Sixways, crushing Worcester 41-10 as they recorded a second successive bonus-point win.

"I am chuffed to bits with the attitude we are showing," Exeter head coach Hepher said.

"We are in the right frame of mind to go and attack teams, which is really pleasing and what we wanted.

"We knew everyone would be attacking us as champions, and the pleasing thing is we haven't dipped our attitude. We look hungry for another title.

"We cherished that game of rugby tonight. We put our all into it, took nothing for granted and tried to take as much out of it as we possibly could."

Chiefs' number eight Sam Simmonds scored the opening try and despite Worcester working overtime in defence, further scores followed before half-time for England and Lions wing Jack Nowell and lock Jonny Hill.

There was realistically no way back for Worcester after that, and although they claimed a try from juggernaut prop Biyi Alo that Sam Olver converted to add to an earlier penalty, Exeter pulled clear again through an Olly Woodburn touchdown and Simmonds' second score. Fly-half Gareth Steenson kicked 16 points.

It meant that Exeter maintained their 100 per cent record in English rugby's top flight against Worcester, sending them into Sunday week's rematch of the 2017 Premiership final against Wasps in fine shape.

And Hepher paid tribute to 22-year-old Simmonds, who took his try count this season to four and continues displaying considerable potential.

"Last year he was knocking on the door, and with a bit more confidence of being around at this level you are seeing the benefits from it," Hepher added.

"He has got superb pace. When he is playing sevens he looks like a back and he has got that physical edge around the contact area.

"He has still got bits to develop and work on and we will do that. He is one hell of a prospect."

Worcester, bottom of the table and still to break their points duck this season, were swept aside by opponents far quicker in thought and deed. The Warriors have now conceded 100 points in three games.

Rugby director Gary Gold said: "It is very difficult to swallow that result, but that's what happens when you make mistakes against the champions. They make you pay.

"We are making errors that are costing us, like losing line-outs at crucial times or not looking after the ball for sustained enough periods.

"It was a pretty tough defensive shift, as tough as you are going to get anywhere. Credit to the guys for their character.

"It was a very spirited effort. We will continue to stay in the fight.

"There is a lot of good stuff to work with. It's a tough start, but I keep saying it, we have got a long way to go and we have got some key guys to come back, which I think will boost the squad."

Source: PA

