5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at Twickenham next month.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you may not know about the 22-year-old, who is enjoying a breakthrough season.

1. Family man

Lives with his family in Teignmouth, Devon. His dad David runs a fishing business and mum Nicola is a hairdresser.

2. Final re-run

Simmonds visited LA and Las Vegas with girlfriend Emily during the summer and watched a repeat of Exeter's Aviva Premiership final win over Wasps on his return flight.

3. Unknown quantity

The 22-year-old's Wikipedia page was only created on the morning of his selection in head coach Eddie Jones' England squad.

4. Meteoric rise

Simmonds started last season on the bench for Cornish Pirates and ended it by making replacement appearances for Exeter in the semi-final and final of the Premiership. Now he has been picked in an England squad for the first time.

5) Mr Versatile

Eddie Jones views the Exeter Chief as capable of playing in all three back row positions, but believes he may be too small to be a permanent number eight.

