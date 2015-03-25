5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Here, we look at five things learnt from the Lions' final game before Saturday's first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland.

ELLIOT DALY COULD MAKE THE TEST TEAM

The highly-skilled Wasps back made his intentions clear when he smashed into the Chiefs from kick-off, and he did not take a step back afterwards, always looking to run powerfully and into space. With Wales star George North currently not firing on all cylinders, Daly is set to spark some burning of the selectors' midnight oil and possibly claim a Test wing spot.

AN OVERDUE MIDWEEK WIN

After successive midweek defeats against the Blues and Highlanders, the Lions were determined to avoid an unwanted hat-trick. And, while they did not hit top gear, it was a case of mission accomplished as Jack Nowell's try double, plus a penalty try and Jared Payne touchdown maintained impetus following last weekend's victory over the Maori before tackling the world champion All Blacks.

IT WAS HOME FROM HOME FOR LIONS HEAD COACH WARREN GATLAND

Hamilton-born former Waikato forward Gatland enjoyed a dream return to his former rugby stomping ground as everything went to plan for the tourists. The Lions' most comprehensive win of the New Zealand tour so far was never in doubt, underlining their dominance though an impressive second-half display. Gatland was afforded a terrific welcome, and his players did not let him down.

TOUR READY FOR FANS' LIFT-OFF

Lions supporters have been arriving in New Zealand in their droves during the past few days, underlining their presence by thronging the stands in Hamilton. Many more will appear throughout the rest of this week, and the effect of the Lions' 16th man cannot be underestimated as the players go into a first Test showdown against the mighty All Blacks.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO AUCKLAND

Lions tours are defined by the success - or otherwise - of Test matches, and after six games in venues from Whangarei to Dunedin, the really serious business will begin in just four days' time. The Lions' last New Zealand mission 12 years ago ended in a 3-0 Test series defeat as the rampant All Blacks ran in an aggregate of more than 100 points. While New Zealand are once again firm favourites, the Lions appear to be building nicely towards facing what is a colossal challenge.

Source: PA

