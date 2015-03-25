5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Here, Press Association Sport identifies some of the key talking points heading in to what is certain to be a high-octane occasion.

CAN THE LIONS RECOVER FROM A PHYSICAL BATTERING IN AUCKLAND?

The Lions have been a wounded bunch this week, their pride having taken a major dent by New Zealand's powerful performance up-front in Auckland last weekend. It was classic proof of the old rugby adage that forwards win matches, backs decide by how much, and the Lions pack know they must at least match the All Blacks at set-piece, breakdown and collisions time or another defeat surely awaits.

WILL THE WEATHER DICTATE EVENTS ON SATURDAY?

Wellington is renowned for highly-changeable weather. Conditions were pretty much perfect for the Lions' midweek clash against the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium, with a 62-point thriller ensuing. Local forecasts for Saturday, though, predict wet and windy elements, which might mean both teams revising their game-plans and making much more of a reliance on a direct approach dominated by kicking.

ANOTHER HUGE DAY IN THE CAREER OF MARO ITOJE

England lock Itoje has already achieved more in his career than many players get close to, having won a World Cup at Under-20 level, helped England to Six Nations title glory and enjoyed domestic and European success with his club Saracens. A former European player of the year, 22-year-old Itoje now makes his first Test start for the Lions, carrying a huge reputation with him as a key member of a Lions pack that needs to perform. If the Lions triumph, he is likely to be at the forefront.

IT IS WIN OR BUST FOR THE LIONS

After their 30-15 first Test defeat at Eden Park, the Lions know the game will be up if they suffer another loss on Saturday, falling 2-0 behind with only one match left to play. Just twice before in the Lions' history - 1899 and 1989 - have they fought back to take a series after losing the opening fixture. Add in the fact that New Zealand have not lost at home since 2009 and it underlines just how big a task they face.

NEW ZEALAND ARE LIKELY TO IMPROVE

There were times during the first Test, highlighted by a brilliant Sean O'Brien try, when the Lions had New Zealand rattled, yet the All Blacks - as they do so often - found a way to take the game away from their opponents by changing tack and opting for a direct approach through their forwards. The ability of New Zealand players to think clearly on their feet marks them out as the world's best and it is likely they will pose a heap of new problems for the Lions to answer.

Source: PA

