5 talking points ahead of England's clash with Argentina

England will field one of their youngest ever teams in the first Test against Argentina in San Juan on Saturday.

Denied the services of no fewer than 30 players due to injury and the British and Irish Lions tour, head coach Eddie Jones included 18 uncapped players in his 32-man squad and has named 11 of them in his match-day squad.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the major talking points surrounding the match.

HOW STRONG IS ENGLAND'S DEPTH?

No other country could cope with such massive disruption and t his two-match tour will provide a clear indication of the strength of the English domestic game. A host of Jones' touring party would have been in the England Under-20s team that reached the semi-finals of the World Championship and they now get the chance to shine on the big stage. It looks like a big ask.

HOW GOOD ARE LOS PUMAS?

Argentina's fortunes have been on the wane since reaching the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and, although they have the distinct advantage of breeding familiarity by all playing together for the Jaguares in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby, they have won just nine of their first 27 matches. However, their renowned pack remains a potent force, they can boast 528 caps among their starting line-up and they will have a large partisan crowd behind them.

WHAT CAN ENGLAND EXPECT PLAYING IN ONE OF THE GAME'S OUTPOSTS?

The people of the province of San Juan, like the rest of Argentina, are essentially football mad but the game's rulers are making a big push to spread the game from its Buenos Aires heartland. Local clubs have rallied round the fixture, with one reportedly selling 5,000 tickets on its own. The result will be a partisan 25,000 capacity crowd which will create a hostile atmosphere for the tourists.

WHICH TEAM GOES INTO THE GAME AS FAVOURITES AND HOW DAMAGING WOULD AN ENGLAND DEFEAT BE?

England have suffered four defeats and a draw in 20 matches against Argentina going back to 1981, their most recent defeat coming in Salta in June, 2009, and it would be no surprise if Los Pumas claimed another scalp. Jones' men have their excuses at the ready and they are valid ones. Defeat would be no embarrassment, with a host of youngsters gaining valuable experience from it, while a victory would represent a significant bonus.

WHERE WILL THE GAME BE DECIDED?

Argentina's traditional strength is their grizzled, gnarled pack, and England coach Jones has identified the evergreen Juan Manuel Leguizamon as a particular threat. Leguizamon contributes heavily to the 141 caps contained in the Pumas' back row alone, compared with just eight for England, all of them belonging to Nathan Hughes. England's forwards need to claim parity in order to give experienced half-backs George Ford and Danny Care a platform, otherwise it could be a long, hard night in San Juan.

