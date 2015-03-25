5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

The trip has played out as a backdrop to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand but it holds great significance for the players, both in the short and long term.

Here, we look at the talking points ahead of the second Test.

WHAT WOULD BE THE SIGNIFICANCE OF A SERIES WHITEWASH?

Although head coach Eddie Jones has insisted all along that the aim was a 2-0 victory, one defeat - or even two - would not have been disastrous given the somewhat experimental make-up of the squad. With 30 players unavailable, it was an opportunity to blood a host of youngsters and most of the 10 new caps in San Juan seized it with both hands. A series whitewash, against a strong Argentina side, would be a bonus and demonstrate the depth of talent available to Jones in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup.

WHY HAS JONES CHANGED A WINNING TEAM?

Experienced flanker Chris Robshaw would have been one of the first names on the team sheet for the first Test had he not been injured, so despite the impressive debuts of Mark Wilson and Sam Curry, he was always going to return once he proved his fitness. That demonstrates Jones' determination to complete a series clean sweep, while he is also keen to see how youngsters Sam Underhill and Piers Francis perform on the big stage as he plans for the World Cup.

AFTER A FREE-SCORING ENCOUNTER IN SAN JUAN, WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN SANTE FE?

Well, the conditions will be different for a start. The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees, which would be similar to that under the clear blue sky of San Juan, but here it far more humid, which could be a factor towards the end of the game. After frittering away a winning position in the first Test, the Pumas are likely to adopt a more cautious approach as they seek to level the series, reverting to their more traditional reliance on set-piece play, which could mean a low-scoring, attritional encounter.

LAST CALL FOR THE LIONS

With fitness doubts surrounding fly-half Owen Farrell and lock Courtney Lawes on the Lions tour. impressive performances in Sante Fe from George Ford and Joe Launchbury could clinch promotion for them if Warren Gatland opts to send for replacements. Austin Healey has also called for full-back Mike Brown to be propelled on to the Lions stage for the Test Series, so the incentives are there.

CHANCE TO STAKE A CLAIM FOR THE 2019 WORLD CUP

Flanker Sam Underhill, who will become the 11th new cap on the tour, and fly-half or centre Piers Francis have glorious opportunities to push their claims for regular places in the England team, while Alex Lozowski, Denny Solomona and Mark Wilson will be hoping to see plenty of action from the bench after making their debuts in the first Test. The teenage Curry twins, Ben and Sam, are unlucky to miss out this time but both have impressed Jones on and off the training park and look sure to figure in his long-term plans.

