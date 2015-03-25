World Superbike rider Nicky Hayden taken to hospital after cycling accident

World Superbike rider Nicky Hayden has been taken to hospital following a collision while cycling during a training exercise in Italy.

The 35-year-old American, who won the MotoGP championship in 2006, was cycling on a road along the Rimini coastline on Wednesday afternoon when a road car collided with his bicycle.

The Red Bull Honda rider received some medical attention before being transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Honda WSBK tweeted: "Thank you to all Nicky's fans for your support after his accident. He's receiving medical attention in Italy, and we must now be patient.

"The medical teams are working hard, and we will provide updates as soon as they are availableall we can confirm is that Nicky was involved in an incident while cycling & has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment."

Hayden currently sits 13th in the Superbike World Championship standings after his 12th-placed finish at Sunday's Motul Italian Round at Imola.

Source: PA

