 
  1. Motorsport
  2. World SBK

Win sees Jonathan Rea extend lead at top of World Superbike Championship

10 July 2017 12:09

Jonathan Rea extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship standings to 59 points with a commanding race two victory at Laguna Seca.

Northern Irishman Rea, who started from the third row of the grid, took less than three laps to hit the front as he and Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes took control almost from the off with 2.88 seconds separating them on the line.

Race one winner Chaz Davies completed an all-British podium with fellow Ducati rider Marco Melandri fourth for the second time this weekend.

Ireland's Eugene Laverty finished in sixth place on his Aprilia with Great Britain's Alex Lowes ninth for Yamaha.

Reigning champion Rea's win - his ninth from 16 races this season - came courtesy of a flying start as he followed Sykes past Italy's Melandri, who had started on pole, before slipping past his team-mate in a dominant performance.

Davies was unable to match the pace of the Kawasaki's as he fought his way through the pack to lead the rest of the field home.

The win took Rea to 341 points with Sykes second on 282 and Davies, who won on Saturday on his return from the fractured vertebrae and bruised thumb he suffered during the opening race in Misano last month, third on 226.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Feature 5 unmissable Magic Monday matches

5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Feature Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's greatest Manchester United goals...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things to keep an eye on in week two at Wimbledon

5 things to keep an eye on in week two at Wimbledo...

After a day of rest, Wimbledon will resume on Manic Monday with all the singles fourth-round matches.

Feature 5 players who could deny Johanna Konta the Wimbledon title

5 players who could deny Johanna Konta the Wimbled...

Britain's Johanna Konta is the bookmakers' favourite to win Wimbledon.