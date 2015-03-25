 
Victories for James Ellison and Leon Haslam at Cadwell Park

20 August 2017 09:24

James Ellison became the seventh different race winner in this year's MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park.

The McAMS Yamaha rider shared the victories with Leon Haslam, who returned to the top of the podium for the first time since Oulton Park in May.

Ellison started from pole in race two and was involved in a thrilling fight for the success along with team-mate Peter Hickman and Lee Jackson, overtaking the Racing BMW rider in the final laps to make sure he crossed the line first.

Earlier in the day, JG Speedfit Kawasaki racer Haslam did well to hold off the challenge of Jake Dixon and Shane Byrne to claim his long-awaited win.

Byrne remains top of the standings but Haslam has trimmed his lead to 10 points. Hickman is in third place, 16 points further back.

Source: PA

