Vettel rubbishes Hamilton claim that he is favoured over Raikkonen at Ferrari

08 June 2017 07:39

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has knocked down Lewis Hamilton's claim that he is the clear number one driver at Ferrari this season.

Hamilton issued the remarks after the last round at Monaco in which Vettel controversially leapfrogged team-mate Kimi Raikkonen during the only round of pit stops to win the race and extend his title lead to 25 points.

Ferrari's tactics appeared to be those of one backing Vettel over Raikkonen, a distant fourth in the championship, as the Italian team bid to end a near-decade streak without a title.

But speaking ahead of this week's Canadian Grand Prix, Vettel scoffed at Hamilton's suggestions that he is being awarded preferential treatment over his Finnish team-mate.

"No it is not true, and I think there was a lot of talk at the last race," Vettel said. "At this point of year it makes no sense to back one driver as there are so many races to go.

"We are not trying to waste energy on what people think we are doing. We know best, and we have a clear policy."

Vettel arrives here in Montreal for the seventh round of the season with three victories already under his belt following Ferrari's resurgence this term.

Hamilton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff conceded earlier this week that they no longer hold the advantage in the title race.

And the British driver, who finished a distant seventh in Monaco, echoed Wolff's comments on Thursday.

"We have seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment so they are favourites," Hamilton said. "We are working hard to rectify the issues we had at the past race.

"I hope we can attack this weekend. We have some unique bits on the cars that could work well."

Only seven-time champion Michael Schumacher has won more races in Montreal than Hamilton, who last season claimed his fifth victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

But the triple world champion, who visited Mercedes' Northamptonshire base last Thursday to sit down with his engineers, conceded that he heads into this week's race uncertain whether he will be on top of the tyre problems which have plagued his campaign so far.

"We didn't have the solutions and answers at that point," Hamilton added. "We were just focusing on this race, and after the last race we had some information for them to be working on.

"We've definitely done some analysis but we will find whether or not we've made progress this weekend."

Source: PA

