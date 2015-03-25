 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian GP as Lewis Hamilton settles for fourth

09 July 2017 02:39

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a dominant victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only come home in fourth.

Hamilton's title rival and drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished second to open up a 20-point lead over Hamilton after the Briton could not find a way past Daniel Ricciardo, who finished third in Red Bull's home race.

Starting eighth after being hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, Hamilton said he was aiming for a damage limitation weekend heading to Silverstone, but he missed out on the podium as Bottas had enough speed to keep Vettel at bay despite a late surge from the German.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.