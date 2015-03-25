 
Valentino Rossi hopes to overcome 'severe pain' to compete in Italy

31 May 2017 02:24

Valentino Rossi hopes to overcome "severe pain" and pass a medical in time to compete in this weekend's MotoGP in Italy.

The 38-year-old Italian spent a night in hospital last Thursday after suffering chest and abdominal injuries in a training accident, but is hoping to be cleared in time to race in Mugello.

"Unfortunately I crashed while I was training on a motocross bike," the Yamaha rider told www.autosport.com.

"The pain in the abdomen and in the chest is still severe. It will not be easy but I still have a few days to continue the treatment.

"Fortunately, my condition is improving day by day and this allows me to think a bit more positively about the Mugello weekend."

Rossi will undergo a medical at the circuit on Thursday and aims to take part in Friday's first practice session.

"If all is well, I will ride on Friday to really understand my condition. I will do my best to be on track on Sunday," he added.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion currently lies third in the riders' standings, 23 points behind his Spanish Yamaha team-mate and overall leader Maverick Vinales.

Source: PA

