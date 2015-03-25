 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

Valentino Rossi given all clear to race at home grand prix

01 June 2017 01:11

Italian MotoGP star Valentino Rossi has been declared fit to take part in his home race at Mugello on Sunday, despite injuries suffered in a motocross training accident.

The nine-time world champion had been a doubt after suffering chest and abdominal injuries and spent a night in hospital a week ago.

Despite being in what he described as "severe" pain after the accident, Rossi's condition has improved sufficiently for doctors to declare him fit to participate at Mugello, starting with Friday's practice sessions.

A statement from Rossi's team read: " Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Valentino Rossi is declared fit to participate in this weekend's Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley.

" Earlier this afternoon the nine-time world champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello.

"VR46 fans from all over the world can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that FIM medical director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the chief medical officer of the Mugello Circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli, and the MotoGP medical director, Dr Angel Charte, have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home Grand Prix, starting with tomorrow's free practice sessions."

The 38-year-old currently lies third in the rider standings, 23 points behind his Spanish Yamaha team-mate and overall leader Maverick Vinales.

Source: PA

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his