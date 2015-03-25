 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Usain Bolt confirmed as official starter for Sunday's United States Grand Prix

18 October 2017 03:24

Usain Bolt is set to trade the running track for the race track after he was confirmed as the official starter for the United States Grand Prix.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who hung up his running spikes following August's World Championships in London, will give the signal to Lewis Hamilton and Co to start their formation lap ahead of Sunday's race in Austin.

Hamilton, who could clinch his fourth world championship this weekend, is also set to drive Bolt round the 3.4-mile Circuit of the Americas track in a Mercedes-AMG road car two hours before the start of the grand prix.

As part of a star-studded line-up thrown together by Formula One's American owners Liberty Media for their first grand prix on home soil, boxing announcer Michael Buffer will introduce Hamilton and the rest of the pack one-by-one on to the grid ahead of Sunday's race.

F1's new owners have also taken the unprecedented step of changing the sport's schedule to accommodate a Justin Timberlake concert.

Pop star Timberlake is due to perform at the circuit on Saturday evening - and following a request by promoters of the Texas race - qualifying will be moved back by two hours. It means the one-hour session that determines the grid will now take place at 4pm local time.

F1 fans in the UK will be forced to wait until 10pm to watch the action unfold, rather than the original 8pm start.

"We continue to layer in new elements at each grand prix and this innovative driver presentation format seemingly was an appropriate addition for Austin," said F1's American commercial chief Sean Bratches.

"The USA is, without a doubt, the country where sports events are seen as entertainment that goes above and beyond the purely sporting contest.

"We want to do something that positions Formula One Grand Prix as breaking the boundaries, between sport and a show, thus becoming a unique event that, minute by minute is an unforgettable experience."

Hamilton heads Sebastian Vettel in the title race by 59 points and will seal his third championship in four years if he wins on Sunday, and his rival finishes sixth or lower.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the