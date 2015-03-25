Top 10 all-time Formula One pole-sitters

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record by securing top slot for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 32, joined the seven-time champion at the summit with his 68th career pole.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the top 10 pole-sitters.
1= Michael Schumacher (GER), Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 68
3 Ayrton Senna (BRA) 65
4 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 48
5= Jim Clark (GBR), Alain Prost (FRA) 33
7 Nigel Mansell (GBR) 32
8 Nico Rosberg (GER) 30
9 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 29
10 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 26
Source: PA