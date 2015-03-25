Tom Sykes claims dramatic victory in Italy

Tom Sykes took advantage of a series of crashes to claim victory in Race One of the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship.

In the final stages of the last lap, race leader Chaz Davies crashed out and was hit by Jonathan Rea, who also went down before picking up his bike to eventually finish third behind Sykes and Alex Lowes.

Shortly before that incident Marco Melandri had gone down when in contention for a podium place and recovered to come home in 15th place.

Dutchman Michael van der Mark led for much of the race before he crashed out with seven laps remaining.

Jordi Torres and Xavi Fores rounded out the top five at Rimini.

Race two takes place on Sunday afternoon.

Source: PA

